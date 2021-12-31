Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

