Granger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Granger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 0.1% of Granger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 593.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 19.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 59.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,312,135 shares of company stock valued at $800,310,068 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $345.54. 18,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,232. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.14 and a 200-day moving average of $309.62. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

