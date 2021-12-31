Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $591.00

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $591.00, but opened at $604.01. Graham shares last traded at $617.20, with a volume of 146 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $587.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.03.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)
Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.
