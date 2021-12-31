Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $591.00

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $591.00, but opened at $604.01. Graham shares last traded at $617.20, with a volume of 146 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $587.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.03.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.