Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Shares Down 5.3%

Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCMKTS:GOPH)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 126,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 883,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23.

About Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Gopher Protocol Inc, a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards.

