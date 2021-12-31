Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $104,250.15 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.59, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

