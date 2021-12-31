Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 564,868 shares.The stock last traded at $15.42 and had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.