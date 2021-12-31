Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 51,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,803,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

