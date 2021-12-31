goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Up 0.4%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.14 and last traded at $141.14. 581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHMEF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.90.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

