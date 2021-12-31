Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

