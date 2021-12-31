Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of MILN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,592. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,129 shares during the period.

