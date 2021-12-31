Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.50% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.