Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $28.08 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter.

