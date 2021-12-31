Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $19.98 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

