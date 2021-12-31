Global X FinTech ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $2.16 (NASDAQ:FINX)

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 2.163 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

FINX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,916. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.31% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

