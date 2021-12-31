Global X Education ETF Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:EDUT)

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:EDUT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Global X Education ETF has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.