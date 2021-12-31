Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.467 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.008.

Shares of CLOU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 12,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,823. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.

