Global X Clean Tech ETF Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 142,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

