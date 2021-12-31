Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Up 3.1%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.34. 5,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 625,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

