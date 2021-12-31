Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,325,413.

TSE:GVC opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$49.12 million and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

