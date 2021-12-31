Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 144,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 144,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$34.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 38,000 hectares located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

