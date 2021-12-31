Genesis Shards (GS) Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $24,871.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.60 or 0.07852255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00075350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.96 or 0.99894985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008082 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

