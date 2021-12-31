General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,457 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GE opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

