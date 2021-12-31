General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,457 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.60 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.29, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

