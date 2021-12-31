General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221,530 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.12, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

