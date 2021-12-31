Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $352.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.51 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

