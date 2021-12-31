GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.05. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 251,261 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.73.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

