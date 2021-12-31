Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 158 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $453.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

