Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.47

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $1.72. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 176,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

