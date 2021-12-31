FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $4.21 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $80.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.