FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FCEL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,950,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,371,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

