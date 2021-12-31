Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

