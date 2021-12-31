Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

