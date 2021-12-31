Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $14.64 Average PT from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

FRHLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.07. 15,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,316. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.