Fractal Price Down 23.4% This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $206,135.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.64 or 0.07907916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,274.47 or 1.00541417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00073241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052951 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007945 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

