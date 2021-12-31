Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. 19,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

