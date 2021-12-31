Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $31.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,882,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,813 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $31,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock remained flat at $$15.80 during trading on Friday. 23,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,241,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.