Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.51. 266,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,785,172. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

