Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.90

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.
FORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
