Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.90

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

FORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

