Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 121 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $177.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day moving average of $186.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.