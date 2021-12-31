Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 1,622 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.