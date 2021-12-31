Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $154.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,250. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

