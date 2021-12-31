Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 0.4%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 164.96 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 166.90 ($2.24). Approximately 26,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 210,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £166.50 million and a P/E ratio of 27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Fonix Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

