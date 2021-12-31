FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. FMC comprises 2.4% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in FMC by 10.8% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.39 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

