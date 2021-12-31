Flux (FLUX) Trading 28.4% Higher This Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Flux has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $523.83 million and $55.55 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00319466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00133497 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00086126 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 222,912,942 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

