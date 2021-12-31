Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FTK opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

