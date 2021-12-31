Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $93.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.29. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

