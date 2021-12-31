FLIP (FLP) Price Up 46.6% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007055 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

