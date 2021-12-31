FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.29. 1,131,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,031,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,112,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,825,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,295,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 177,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,781,000.

