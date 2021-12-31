Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.10.

FISV stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

