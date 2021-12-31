First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post sales of $189.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.60 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $757.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $764.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $750.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

FMBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,175,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.